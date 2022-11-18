Hannibal Fire Department and Hannibal Public School pair up for firefighting course

HANNIBAL — When Mark Kempker first watched the television show "Emergency!" as a young boy in the 1970s, he knew that he wanted to be a firefighter.
For Kempker, who is the training officer at the Hannibal Fire Department, watching the show, which featured a crew of firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, stirred a desire to do it himself.
He now hopes to spark that same desire in young people in Hannibal, through a brand new class through the Hannibal Career and Technical Center that Hannibal firefighters will teach through an agreement with Hannibal Public Schools.
The Fire Department will provide transportation from the school to the fire department and it will be taught by an array of experienced instructors.
The class will be called “Introduction to Fire Service'' and will feature 11 guideposts of the curriculum including the history of fire service, learning about protective gear (PPE) and how to use their bunker gear and SBA air tanks.
They will also learn about fire dynamics and building construction, which will include how buildings are built and how they do fire attacks.
“All of this is building up to the point where they will be in a burn trailer,” said Kempker.
Students will perform search and rescue, looking for victims inside and they will make a fire attack in the burn trailer in a controlled environment.
“It is the same fire attack that our firefighters train on everyday when we have an opportunity to do our fire suppression training,” he said.
Upon completion of the class, they will get a certificate from the University of Missouri and it's a class at the University of Missouri Fire and Rescue Technical Institute.
“This is a basic class and is not the Firefighter 1 and 2 certification,” he said. “But it does give the opportunity for a young person to discover what it is like to be a firefighter.”
Kempker said that they are excited about the partnership with the Hannibal School District.
“You can talk until you are blue in the face inside a classroom but it’s a whole new avenue to bring a student down to the fire station, get into the gear and they are going to get a lot of the exact same training that brand new firefighters get,” he said. “Whether they work for us at the Hannibal Fire Department or they go and work for the volunteer fire department, if they get involved in the fire department they are going to be an intricate part of the fire service and will be able to give back to the community when they need it the most.”
Susan Johnson, superintendent of Hannibal Public Schools, matched Kempker’s excitement for the program. She said two students, one from Hannibal High School and the other is from another school that travels to HCTC, are interested in taking the class, which could start as early as next week.
Johnson said the class is another way that the Hannibal School District is preparing students to be career-ready.
“We are really trying to work outside the box, not only with what our kids want to do but the employment needs as well,” she said. “There are a lot of opportunities to help attract our kids to different and new ideas so they can earn a living and enjoy living the skillsets they enjoy doing.”
She said it can also help keep graduates closer to home after graduation, so they can stay in Northeast Missouri to earn an income if they elect to do so.
“As we start developing these programs more and more, we hope to eventually see our students hired even before they graduate high school,” Johnson said.
