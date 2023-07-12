Hannibal Evening Kiwanis 2023 tricycle race results

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club hosted free trike races for kids three to six-years-old on July 2.
The race results are:
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 12, 2023 @ 4:55 pm
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club hosted free trike races for kids three to six-years-old on July 2.
The race results are:
3-year-olds
4-year-old
5-year-olds
6-year-old
The Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club extends a thanks to everyone who participated and the F&M Bank for the use of the parking lot for the free event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.