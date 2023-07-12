Hannibal Evening Kiwanis 2023 tricycle race results

Numerous Evening Kiwanians watching the 5-year-olds cross the finish line! The children pictured are JC and Sergio Fernandez taking 2nd & 1st place in the 5 year old group!

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club hosted free trike races for kids three to six-years-old on July 2.

The race results are:

