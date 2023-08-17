Early Bird Kiwanis

Present during the presentation from left to right were Cassie Smith, the Kiwanis club president-elect; Jayme Brown, production manager for Bluff City Theater; and Joe Anderson, executive director for the theater. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club announced their continued support of the Youth Education Theater Initiative (YETI) Program of the Bluff City Theater with a check for $300.

The Kiwanis Club has supported this youth program for several years to give young people an opportunity to excel and achieve their acting goals.

