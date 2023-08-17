HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club announced their continued support of the Youth Education Theater Initiative (YETI) Program of the Bluff City Theater with a check for $300.
The Kiwanis Club has supported this youth program for several years to give young people an opportunity to excel and achieve their acting goals.
Joe Anderson, executive director for Bluff City theater also gave the Club an update on the accomplishments of the past year and listed the four plays that are scheduled for the 2024 season.
The Club is honored to be able to support youth organizations of this nature through various fundraisers.
The Club's next fundraiser is planned for Fri., Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Y-Men's Pavilion, 100 Hill Street in Hannibal for the Fall Pork Dinner. Participants will be able to enjoy pork loin or a pulled pork sandwich, potato salad, bake beans and beverage for $10 per meal. Carry out, drive thru and dining in will be available. Tickets are available from any Early Bird Kiwanis Club member.
