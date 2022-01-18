HANNIBAL — The process of removing Stephan Franke from the Hannibal City Council formally began during Tuesday night’s council meeting with the presentation of the articles of impeachment.
Franke, who represents the city’s Third Ward, is accused of taking physical actions and making statements that subjected City Manager Lisa Peck, City Clerk Angel Zerbonia and former city employee Edie Graupman to a “hostile work environment” over the past year.
According to Mayor James Hark, the articles of impeachment were brought in “good faith” upon the written complaint of the injured parties and after an investigation of the matter.
Franke had been summoned to appear before the city council at 7 p.m. on March 1 in council chambers at Hannibal City Hall to answer the articles of impeachment. However, the March 1 date will be changed since two members of the council have scheduling conflicts that would prevent them from being in attendance that night. A new hearing date will be chosen after the council members check their schedules.
Regardless of the hearing date, should Franke fail to appear and address the articles of impeachment at the designated time and place the hearing will take place as scheduled with the city council rendering a decision.
During Tuesday night’s meeting approval was given to the appointment of a special prosecutor and the impeachment process.
In other business, Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Neisen was approved to be the next chief of the Hannibal Fire Department. Hark administered the oath of office during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Neisen, who has been a member of the department since May 2002, will replace Mike Benjamin, whose retirement will take effect on Friday, Jan. 21.
A five-person panel consisting of the city manager, director of central services, the city clerk, finance director and police chief conducted interviews with two in-house candidates.
“Both candidates had their strengths, but the panel unanimously agreed that Ryan Neisen had the necessary administrative experience for the position,” Peck wrote in a memo to the council.
Peck noted that the city charter requires the consent of the council when filling the position of fire chief.
A public hearing regarding a Community Development Block Grant was scheduled for 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, in council chambers at city hall.
