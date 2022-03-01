HANNIBAL — The Hannibal City Council continues its attempts to schedule a date for the impeachment hearing of Third Ward Councilman Stephan Franke. The hearing date was a topic of discussion of the city council during its Tuesday night meeting at Hannibal City Hall.
The earliest that a hearing could occur is mid April, according to Mayor James Hark.
Nicole Volkert, who will represent the city as its special prosecutor in the matter, said the hearing will require the coordination of many people’s schedules.
Franke is accused of taking physical actions and making statements that subjected City Manager Lisa Peck, City Clerk Angel Zerbonia and former city employee Edie Graupman to a “hostile work environment” over the past year.
In January, Franke was summoned to appear before the city council on Tuesday, March 1, to answer the articles of impeachment. However, the March 1 date was scratched since two members of the council had scheduling conflicts that would prevent them from being in attendance that night.
Should Franke fail to appear and address the articles of impeachment at the designated time and place the hearing will take place as scheduled with the city council rendering a decision.
Franke was not in attendance at Tuesday night’s meeting.
In other business, second reading was given a bill setting the annual city bid limits.
The dedication of Braeburn Drive for public use was given a second reading. The street, which is located in the Fette Subdivision, was built to city standards.
Amended street closures were approved for the eighth annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, March 19.
Mayor James Hark administered the oath of office to Hannibal police officers Cade Bergman, Shane Grimes, Cameron Perkins and Mathew Rose.
Truck traffic from St. Mary’s Avenue to Pleasant Street was discussed. It was noted that the trucks were contributing to traffic congestion in the residential area.
A bill was given a first reading that would amend the city code regarding sidewalk signs. The ordinance would clarify guidelines regarding portable signs, locations in which they may be used and restrictions on their use.
First reading was given a bill that would amend the city code and create a Committee for the Management of Traffic Problems.
Approval was given to issue a request for qualifications for engineering and architectural design for renovations to the Hannibal City Hall’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
