HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association (HCA) kicks off its 2023-24 concert season on September 15.
HCA brings a variety of world-class performances to the Hannibal area and has been doing so since 1945. The upcoming season includes a wide variety of musical styles and acts with Las Vegas divas, a Karen Carpenter tribute, British-style brass band, violin and classical guitar duo and American Idol/America’s Got Talent alums.
Single ticket sales are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Season passes are available for individuals for $65 and couple/parent(s) with children for $125. Patron memberships are also available from $175-$1000 with those receiving multiple season passes at each level. HCA season ticket holders also benefit from free/discounted admission to performances of the Keokuk Concert Association and Quincy Civic Music Association.
Divas 3 will kick off the 2023-24 concert season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15 at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center. Divas 3's show spans four decades covering the 1960s through the 1990s with hits by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA and many more!
Yesterday Once More was a hit song for The Carpenters from their 1973 album Now & Then. Joanne O’Brien and her velvety voice, bring the sounds of the 1970s through the music of Karen Carpenter, and the sounds that inspired so many, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28 at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 W Ely Rd.
Back in Hannibal for the third time in recent years, Fountain City Brass Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 15 at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center. FCBB is a 30-piece brass and percussion ensemble from Kansas City.
Violin and classical guitar duo, Yu & I, will start the 2024 portion of the concert season 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 15 at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 W Ely Rd. YuEun Kim and Ines Thomé met when they both just moved to the US studying at USC’s Thornton School of Music. Yu & I will take the audience on a journey of music, not only from their homelands, but also from composers from around the world.
Finishing out the 2023-24 HCA season at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 is Branden & James featuring guest singer/songwriter Effie Passero of Postmodern Jukebox and American Idol fame. Tenor Branden James was a contestant on America’s Got Talent during the show’s 8th season. James Clark is an Australian-born cellist/pianist.
