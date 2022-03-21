Hannibal class of 1972 remembers a step for women's rights 50 years later

HANNIBAL — When the Hannibal High School class of 1972 met at Java Jive to discuss plans for a 50-year class reunion, they were asked if anything interesting happened during their time at school.
Terry Martin, Terry Gross at the time, said she was among a student council group who went before the school board and requested a change in dress code to allow girls to wear pants to school.
Women around the table discussed what it was like to be in school under the strict dress code requirements for girls which allowed girls only to wear jeans when it was below a certain temperature.
Some of them remember once kneeling on the gym floor to make sure their skirts met knee level or they’d be sent home.
“I was terrified that it was going to be too short,” said one of the ladies.
This kind of dress code or enforcement was not unique to Hannibal schools. In fact, the group approached the school board at the right time, as it was just before the Education Amendments of 1972 declared that girls could no longer be forced to wear dresses to school.
Their request specifically asked for jeans, which was not included as a permissible style of pants even on the cold days.
Martin said the hesitant school board “miraculously agreed.” After that girls were able to wear pants of any kind, including jeans, whenever they wanted.
“I was kind of amazed that we got it done and they let us do it,” she said.
At the time she said she wasn’t a fan of the school board, but then added, “As a 16-year-old kid, you really don’t know much about what it’s like to be a grown up.”
While students –boys and girls alike– were behind the trailblazing efforts, Martin said that not everyone was on board with the new dress code. She remembered one of her teachers, who also was a family friend, approaching her at school.
“She came out and asked me if my mother had seen me before I left the house that morning,” said Martin. “She really didn’t approve of how I looked.”
The fight for jeans wasn’t just a fashion statement, it was a request to be allotted the same comforts in school that the boys had.
“It was such a relief to wear pants,” she said. “We didn’t go bare-legged when we wore a dress; we either had on knee socks or stockings or hose. We hated it.”
The class of 1972 hopes to reunite with more classmates at their 50-year reunion on Friday, Oct. 14 at The Orchard in Hannibal and share even more memories.
The reunion will feature a band and food along with a memorial wall in tribute to the 40 classmates who have died.
The group said their biggest challenge in planning the reunion has been contacting classmates, and they ask anyone from the class or who knows someone who graduated in 1972 to get in touch.
Connect with them through the Facebook group Hannibal High Class of 72 or contact John Frieling at jfreilingj@gmail.com or at 573-248-4272.
