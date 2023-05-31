HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Career & Technical Center (HCTC) is excited to announce an upcoming expansion project for its Agricultural Program, scheduled for this summer.
In 2020, HCTC students took on a significant role, constructing the current greenhouse from scratch.
Thanks to Enhancement Grant funding, the greenhouse was designed with half the space dedicated to plants and half for aquaponics and hydroponics. However, the current building does not meet the current need.
"The greenhouse has provided numerous opportunities to our students, but with our enrollment increasing and the overwhelming support from the community, we have quickly outgrown the space and require an entirely new building to fulfill the needs of our current greenhouse classes and other agriculture programs," said Brent Meyer, Director of HCTC.
HCTC was recently awarded a $250,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Education, as part of the passage of Missouri House Bill 3002. The Hannibal Board of Education approved a financial match of the grant funds during its May 15 meeting.
Construction of the new 60’ x 80’ building is scheduled to begin in early June.
The building will be located north of the current greenhouse, in front of Hannibal Middle School.
When school resumes, the interior of the building will be completed by HCTC students. The new building will house the hydroponic systems, saltwater shrimp tank and a food processing facility.
This expansion will provide ample space for enhanced learning opportunities and further foster the growth of the Agriculture program.
Over the past six years, there has been a steady increase in enrollment of students eager to delve into the world of agriculture.
"Agriculture plays a vital role in Missouri's economy. A key objective of the Ag program is to demonstrate to our students that careers in agriculture are viable post-secondary occupations. We are immensely excited to witness the future prospects that lie ahead for the program and our students," said Meyer.
