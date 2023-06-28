Hannibal Cannibal bringing hundreds of racers Saturday, street closures announced

HANNIBAL — The 28th annual Hannibal Cannibal will take over the streets of Hannibal on Saturday.
Race Director Angie Wilcoxson said as of Tuesday afternoon the race is just shy of 1,300 participants. Her goal is to have 1,500 participants on race day.
There are currently participants from 19 states who will take part in the race; some as far away as California, Florida and New York. She credits many people coming home for the holiday and the love of the course for the travel.
“It always amazes me when everyone takes off down the street,” Wilcoxson said. “It’s incredible how after 28 years we still have 1,500 people who love this course. I think it’s the challenge of the course that brings people back, it’s not an easy course.”
It doesn’t matter if racers are participating in the 5K,10K, 15K or 5K walk the challenge of the course is running or walking up Lover’s Leap.
This year, the money raised from the Hannibal Cannibal will benefit the Making Memories Matter Campaign at the Hannibal Regional Foundation.
The campaign is dedicated to end of life care for individuals and their families while in hospice. Wilcoxson said 100% of the funds will go towards helping services be enhanced.
Registration is still available for the Hannibal Cannibal. Racers can register online at hannibalcannibal.com until midnight on Wednesday, the cost to register is $35.
On Thursday the cost to register jumps to $40. Also, participants will no longer be able to register online; they'll need to register at the Hannibal Regional Foundation at 175 Shinn Lane. On Thursday participants can register from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Racers can also register on race day starting at 5:30 a.m. in front of Friendship Brewing Company.
Wilcoxson said running may not be for everyone, but there’s something for everyone during Hannibal Cannibal.
“There’s a walk if you’re not a runner, if you wake up Saturday and it’s a beautiful day you can come out register and get going” said Wilcoxson. “You can also come out in the morning and cheer people on. A lot of people line up on Maine Street.”
The race starts at 6:30 a.m. and must be over at 9 a.m. so roads can reopen.
Like the previous few years Mo. 79 from Church Street to Continental Cement will be closed for the race. The highway will be closed starting at 6 a.m. to prepare for the race, starting at 8:30 a.m. the course will begin to open back up starting at Continental Cement and proceeding north.
Additionally, Main Street will be closed from North Street to Church Street and Church Street will close from Main Street to Mo. 79.
There will also be no parking along the Main Street and Church Street sections of the race course from 3 a.m. on July 1 until the end of the race. Any vehicle parked along the route prior to the event may be subject to tow.
Hannibal Regional Foundation is excited to continue this long-standing race favorite and appreciates the community’s support of this event.
