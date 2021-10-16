HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal recently purchased 13 properties from the Marion County trustee that were not sold during the third offering at the county tax sale.
“After the city acquires the property we are then able to market them to adjoining property owners and interested buyers,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, in a memo to the city council during its Oct. 5 meeting.
The city, which purchase 28 properties last year from the trustee, acquired all the Hannibal properties that were not auctioned off and were tax delinquent.
“It is the county and city’s goal for people to buy the properties at the tax sale so that the two entities are paid their back taxes,” Dorian said. “The properties that are not sold go to the county trustee and then that is when we purchase them.”
Dorian said it makes perfect sense for the city to acquire the tax delinquent properties.
“We already have the cost of maintaining and mowing them. If we are going to have to mow and maintain a property it makes sense to own it,” he said. “Additionally, once we own the property the city is able to attach their covenants to the property before it is sold. This ensures that property we do sell does not end up becoming a property maintenance issue in the future. If the property were to become an issue the covenants allow us to take back ownership of the property.”
The county sells the properties to the city for $1 plus closing costs of approximately $36 per lot. The price of the typical tax delinquent vacant lot that is being sold by the city is $500, according to Dorian.
“Ultimately it is the council’s decision on what the price is going to be,” he said.
Dorian reports that the city has already sold 25 properties this year after selling nine last year.
“We anticipate selling a few more before the end of the year,” he said.
The most recent tax delinquent properties that were purchased by the city are located at, 629 Willow, 408 S. Seventh, 620 North St., the end of Riverside Street, 616 Church St., 2300 Market St., 907 Union, 415 Smith, 1112 Valley, 1527 S. Arch, 1716 Grace, 411 S. Hayden and 1429 Turn St.
