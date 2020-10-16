MEXICO, Mo. — The Hannibal boys soccer team defeated Mexico 1-0 on the road in double overtime on Thursday night.
Pirates senior forward Caleb Young hit a one-timer in the upper right corner of the net with 23 seconds remaining in the double overtime period to give Hannibal the win.
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill said his defense played excellent in Thursday’s win over Mexico.
“In our two previous games with Mexico, they scored eight goals and tonight we held them scoreless for 100 minutes,” Hill said. “Parker Terrill had some nice saves in goal and our center backs Colin Westhoff and Blayde Terrill did an excellent job of keeping us organized.”
Hannibal is now 5-2 in conference play and 8-4 overall. The Pirates play next on Monday night at Chillicothe.