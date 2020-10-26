STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Pirates defeated North Central Missouri Conference foe Marshall 4-1 on Saturday at Veterans Soccer Complex to clinch the conference title.
Pirates sophomore midfielder Drew Porter scored the game’s first goal in the 12th minute of the first half off a rebound.
The game remained 1-0 Hannibal into second half. Senior midfielder Tristen Terrill scored in the 49th minute and Porter scored his second goal in the 54th minute. Four minutes later, Terrill scored his second goal to put Hannibal up 4-0.
Marshall got on the scoreboard in the 75th minute with a goal from Joshua Sandoval.
“This team played well once again and was nice to see the scoring in the second half,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “Our defense was once again lead by the duo of Kolin Westhoff and Blayde Terrill, who kept our back line organized and cleared out any chances Mashall had.”
Hannibal now has a 7-2 conference record and a 12-4 overall record this season. The Pirates will host Moberly on Tuesday.