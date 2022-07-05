HANNIBAL — A candidate for associate judge in the 10th Judicial Circuit is facing charges after reportedly offering a bribe to convince a an accuser in a domestic violence case to not testify.
Tyler White was charged on June 23 with one count of attempted tampering with a victim, a class D felony.
In a probable cause statement, Detective Ryan Lawzano of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department said he was contacted by the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office regarding a possible felony for tampering with a victim involving a case against Blake E. Schmalzer, 26, of O’Fallon, Mo.
White represented Schmalzer, who has been charged with third-degree domestic assault and two counts of second-degree property damage in after an incident on April 10.
The accuser in the case reported to Lawzano that she was approached on June 13 by White in a private jury room at the Marion County Courthouse in Hannibal with an offer of $4,000, paid by Schmalzer, to induce a lesser charge in the cases against Schmalzer. Lawzano said the conversation also was witnessed by the victim’s mother.
When contacted by The Courier-Post, White stressed his innocence and said that he was not asked by anyone for his side of the story and that he has still not received evidence to back up the allegations against him.
Though he cannot speak on the specifics of the case per confidentiality as Schmalzer’s attorney, White said that he did not offer the woman any money and his client did not ask him to offer to any money.
Judge John Jackson, who is running against White in the Republican primary on Aug. 2, recused himself from the case.
White is scheduled to appear for arraignment at 2 p.m. July 22 before Judge Holly Conger-Koenig of Kirksville at the Marion County Courthouse in Hannibal.
