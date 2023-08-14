HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will host a special jazz performance - An Evening of Jazz with Samantha Fierke + Trio, at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 20 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main Street.
Fierke last performed in Hannibal in 2019. Hannibal holds a special place in Fierke’s heart, she moved there from the big city and started appreciating jazz thanks to her her grandparents, Jack and Phyllis Fierke.
Fierke is a jazz vocalist from Columbia, MO, currently enrolled at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass. for a degree in Jazz Composition.
In May of 2022 Fierke released her debut single, soon to be followed by a full eight track album of original jazz and jazz fusion. In June of 2022 Fierke released "Mirage," an album of eight new songs she wrote and began performing those songs throughout Columbia and the Boston area.
In March 2023, Fierke was selected as a recipient of the ASCAP Foundation's Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composers Award for her opening song "Kick It Loose." That same week the Berklee Jazz Composition Department awarded her the Fletcher Henderson Award for composition. Over spring break, she hit NYC jazz hot spots Smalls and Ornithology to jam.
Due to limited space, pre-registration and pre-payment is required. Tickets are $25 per person for the general public, $20 for HAC members and students are free. To purchase tickets, go to hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com, call the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or stop by 105 S. Main St.
