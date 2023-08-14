Samantha Fierke

Samantha Fierke

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will host a special jazz performance - An Evening of Jazz with Samantha Fierke + Trio, at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 20 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main Street.

Fierke last performed in Hannibal in 2019. Hannibal holds a special place in Fierke’s heart, she moved there from the big city and started appreciating jazz thanks to her her grandparents, Jack and Phyllis Fierke. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.