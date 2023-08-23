Joseph Imhof

The artist featured in the Hannibal Arts Council’s 10th Annual Art History Luncheon on September 8 is Joseph Imhof (1871-1955). Joseph Imhof, a master lithographer and painter, recorded the American Pueblo Indians' way of life from 1907 to 1955. Following lunch, HAC Executive Director and art collector Michael Gaines will present the history of the artist and showcase his work.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will present its tenth annual Art History Luncheon at Noon on Fri., Sept 8 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

The Art History Luncheon is a special event designed to fit into a workday lunch hour and take that time to educate, enrich and engage through focusing on a famous painter, painting or art period.

