HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will present its tenth annual Art History Luncheon at Noon on Fri., Sept 8 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
The Art History Luncheon is a special event designed to fit into a workday lunch hour and take that time to educate, enrich and engage through focusing on a famous painter, painting or art period.
Michael Gaines will present a program on Joseph Imhof (1871-1955) following lunch. Joseph Imhof, a master lithographer and painter, recorded the American Pueblo Indians' way of life from 1907 to 1955.
Unlike other New Mexico artists of that time, Imhof chose not to use his art to interpret the Pueblo Indians. His works present anthropological information with such authentic detail that the Pueblos recognized him as an authority on their customs and life. He was called the 'Grand Old Man of the Pueblos.'
This unique American painter has remained elusive, undiscovered by many, partly because he lived in the shadow of other artists who made themselves more visible during the Golden Age of Taos, New Mexico.
The luncheon menu was selected by the HAC Program Committee to compliment the program. The committee chose Chicken Enchilada Casserole, Cowboy Caviar, Chips & Salsa and a Southwest-Inspired Layered Ice Cream Dessert. Drinks will be provided.
Cost for the program and luncheon is $25 for the general public and $20 for HAC members. Seating is limited. Purchase tickets by Mon., Sept 4 by going online to hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com, calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
