Hannibal Area String Orchestra welcoming new members

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Have you ever dreamed of playing in an orchestra?
If you are a string player and have had a least one year of playing or lessons, you are encouraged to check out the Hannibal Area String Orchestra.
Potential new members are welcomed to join current members at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Huckleberry Park. It will be an evening filled with fun, and of course music. Several current members will play a selection of music to expose you to the type, style and level of our orchestra.
Reservations are a must, so please contact John Ferguson, 573-406-9971 or jd.ferguson@charter.net.
You will also be invited to our first rehearsal at the Hannibal-LaGrange University’s Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Road, Hannibal, Missouri starting on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The rehearsals will be for our Christmas concert in December.
Practices are on Saturday mornings from:
• 9:15-10 a.m. – Beginning String Orchestra
• 10:10-10:55 a.m. – Intermediate String Orchestra
• 11:05-11:50 a.m. – Advanced String Orchestra.
The mission of the Hannibal Area String Orchestra is to bring fine string orchestra music to the people of Hannibal and the surrounding area, to provide an organization for local musicians to perform string orchestra music and to provide a way to encourage young string players to continue the experience of performing string orchestra music.
It is hoped that the younger members will eventually become part of the Quincy Youth Orchestra.
The orchestra has over 45 members ranging in age from grade school through senior citizens. The string orchestra consists of violins, viola, cello, string bass and piano. For some pieces guitar and percussion are added. Members are from the Hannibal area as well as other counties in Illinois and Missouri.
Currently the organization is made up of three groups: the Beginning and the Intermediate Orchestras are under the direction of Katie Schisler, and the Advanced Orchestra is under the direction of John Ferguson.
For any information about the joining the orchestra, please contact John Ferguson, 573-406-9971 or jd.ferguson@charter.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.