Hannibal advances to district final

WARRENTON, Mo. — The Hannibal Lady Pirates volleyball team will be moving on after defeating Union in the Class 4 District 7 Semifinals on Tuesday at Warrenton High School.
Hannibal won the first set 25-18, but head coach Megan Phillips thought her team was a little nervous starting out.
The second set was the most lopsided match, with Hannibal winning 25-12.
The Lady Pirates closed out the game in the third set with a 25-20 win. Hannibal got off to a big lead early in the third set, before the Wildcats tightened it up.
“They kind of backed off the intensity on our side a little bit and (Union) scored some points,” Phillips said. “Just some hitting errors and we were able to turn it around.”
“We started off pretty slow,” Phillips said. “So I called a timeout and just kind of talked to them, and told them to take deep breaths and play our game on our side. They started talking and communicating, and we were able to start pulling it in.”
Hannibal came up with seven blocks in the semifinal win over Union, a big part of the Pirates success. Junior middle hitter Kendel Locke, freshman middle hitter Courtney Locke and sophomore middle hitter Kennedy Fitzgerald each had two blocks apiece.
Phillips said the team had been working on blocking and defense during practice.
“Our blocking game was pretty awesome tonight,” Phillips said. “Kendel and Courtney are blocking up front together and they had some good blocks up front. Kennedy blocked really well in the middle for us tonight.”
Hannibal junior outside hitter Bella Falconer had a team-high 17 kills, while also coming up with 14 digs and one ace. Sophomore outside hitter Kate Maune had eight kills and 14 digs.
Hannibal libero Allie Hull had 11 digs and two aces. Sophomore setter Brynn Burton had two aces and four digs.
Lady Pirates setter Nora Hark had a team-high 32 set assists, while also compiling 14 digs and one block.
“(Hark) has been able to get to a lot of balls and our knockers were there tonight for her to be able to have good sets,” Phillips said.
Hannibal (12-6-1) will play Warrenton (22-4) in the Class 4 District 7 Final on Thursday at Warrenton High School, with game time slated for 6 p.m.
Phillips said her team watched Warrenton’s semifinal win over Pacific prior to Hannibal’s semifinal game.
“Just kind of taking in stuff from tonight’s game, (Warrenton) has some pretty good outside hitters,” Phillips said. “So, we will work on more defensive things tomorrow. Making sure our serving is aggressive (because) they kind of struggled with their receive tonight.”