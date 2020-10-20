HAC to offer 'Take and Make' project on Halloween

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will offer a free “Take and Make” Mummy project kits for kids between the ages of five to 12 on Halloween evening. The Mummy project is a fun, quick and free activity to take home and complete.
Project supply kits may be picked up at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St., from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 or Saturday, Oct. 31. Kits will include all needed supplies, instructions and a Halloween treat. HAC Children’s Committee volunteers will hand out kits while supplies last.
More information is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or findit@hannibalarts.com.