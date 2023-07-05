HAC requests images for Now & Zen

The Hannibal Arts Council is requesting digital images of things that take your breath away for its upcoming Photography Channel titled Now & Zen. Submitted digital images should feature shots that gives you peace or serenity.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council invites the public to submit digital images for an upcoming Photography Channel exhibit, titled Now & Zen.

To fit the theme, submitted digital images should feature shots that gives you peace or serenity; this could include family, relaxing moments, scenery, a sunset, vacation, etc.

