HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council is looking for art submissions by area artists.
Submitted works should feature images representing a Sanctuary theme – a place, a time, a person that has made you feel safe or recharged.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 3:39 pm
One piece in any media category may be entered, 2-D or 3-D. Submitted pieces may be paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, mixed media, any media, as long as it fits the theme.
Submissions are open to youth and adults 13 and up residing within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal, both professional and amateur artists are invited to participate. There is no fee to include work in the exhibit and no size restrictions. All work must be properly framed or ready for hanging. Entries may be for sale.
Artwork may be dropped off at the Hannibal Arts Council from Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17 or Tuesday, July 18.
The exhibit will be on display at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St, from July 21 to. September 9.
Guidelines, exhibit details, artist registration form and artwork labels are available on the Exhibit Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com.
For more information or questions regarding this and other HAC programs contact HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher at brendaf@hannibalarts.com or 573-221-6545
