PALMYRA, Mo. — The dean of the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Sciences, Carolyn Henry, is the keynote speaker for the Back to School Bash of the Great River Tigers chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association.
Social hour is at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at Jackson Park Golf Course in Palmyra. Tickets are $10 each for a pork loin dinner.
Great Rivers Tigers is a chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association and serves alumni in northeast Missouri and west central Illinois.
Al Kennett, chairman of the summer event, says the event raises scholarship funds for future MU students.
At the event, alumni will announce the names of 11 $1,000 scholarship winners. A drawing for $500 scholarships will be held from students who are present at the event.
Kennett says there will be other raffles including a pair of tickets to a home Tigers football game.
Students and potential students receive a free ticket for themselves and a guest for the bash. Donors of $100 or more will be admitted to the bash for free.
