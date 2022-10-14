Great River Honor Flight 's last mission of the season

Veteran Bob Gooding and his representative Ron Greenwell shake hands with other veterans Friday morning around 12:30 a.m. at the HLGU gymnasium after their group arrived home from the Great River Honor Flight.

HANNIBAL — Robert Thomas stood before the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Thursday afternoon and placed a bracelet in memory of an Air Force pilot who is still missing in action today.

It was a bracelet he got nearly 60 years ago when he served in the Air Force in cryogenics for 21 years.

