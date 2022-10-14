Great River Honor Flight 's last mission of the season

HANNIBAL — Robert Thomas stood before the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Thursday afternoon and placed a bracelet in memory of an Air Force pilot who is still missing in action today.
It was a bracelet he got nearly 60 years ago when he served in the Air Force in cryogenics for 21 years.
“No money could even begin to match what took place today,” said Thomas of Quincy, Ill. “It was magnificent from the get-go.”
It’s always a whirlwind of a day for veterans and their representative aboard the Great River Honor Flight, which is a free one-day trip to Washington D.C. where veterans from around the region are escorted to all of the national monuments.
After leaving at 2 a.m. on Thursday for a flight in St. Louis, the group rolled into the Hannibal-LaGrange University campus at midnight, bringing with them a brigade of American flag bearing motorcycles. They were greeted by a group of cheering fans that included family, friends and people from the community waving “Thank you!” signs and flags.
The 62nd Great River Honor Flight mission, and the last flight of the 2022 season, included the 2,000th veteran to go on an honor flight since it began in 2010.
Carlos Fernandez, chair of the Honor Flight board of directors, said it was a rainy start to the day in Washington D.C. that quickly became a perfect one. The moment they arrived at the first monument, the Vietnam Wall, it stopped raining.
“It was magical. It just stopped raining and they were able to enjoy all the stops we did,” he said.
After a two-year break due to COVID, Fernandez said it was great to be back for the season and he was especially excited to surpass 2,000 veterans. He credits the community as a great source of the success for the Honor Flight.
He said that same support is what makes it such a special experience for the veterans as well. From cheers at the airport as they board their airplane to special thank-yous at the memorials and especially the warm welcome they receive when they arrive home.
“A lot of these guys, especially our Vietnam vets, didn’t get any recognition whatsoever. A couple of them were crying when they were going through the line tonight,” he said. “The support from the people is what makes it so special, you always think that there are all kinds of things going on wrong with this country but this just goes to show that people still appreciate what they did.”
Behind the scenes of the Honor Flight are also people who are giving their time and making sure the experience is special and safe.
Kathy Asbury, of Hannibal, is a physician with Quincy Medical Group and a board member of the Great River Honor Flight. Asbury has served as a flight physician on various missions.
Asbury said there is a flight physician on each mission to make sure someone is there if any medical issues come up.
“It can be something as minor as low blood sugar or a little scrape or someone has a headache,” she said. “Or it can be something so major we have to call additional help for. You prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
Asbury said most of the flights do not have major issues and consist of making sure veterans are comfortable from hot or cold weather, depending on the month, and staying hydrated. Although she was aboard one flight where an attendee required an overnight hospital stay in Washington D.C. Asbury also spent the night.
She said the honor flight is a trip of a lifetime for everyone involved. “It is incredibly powerful and we get so much more back then what we put in,” she said.
She also said every trip is different, depending on the veteran that you are going with. Each veteran has a guardian along.
“It might be more somber and you are there to look up names of people they lost and it’s very moving,” she said. “Sometimes it’s a group of guys who served together and it’s very lighthearted and jovial.”
She said even throughout the day the mood changes while going through different memorials.
“When we call some and ask them if they want to go, sometimes they will say, ‘Well I have been there before’ and I always tell them ‘Not like this,’” she said. “When you go with the group it’s just a different experience.”
Bob Gooding, of Quincy, Ill., was in the Marine Corps near the end of Vietnam in 1972-73. His wife, Cathy Gooding is a teacher at Hannibal Middle School. Cathy said Bob no matter how hard she tried to to convince him, Bob did not believe he should go on the trip because he didn’t see action in the war.
Cathy’s co-worker and friend, Ron Greenwell who teaches history at Middle School not only informed Bob that he was worthy of attending the trip but Greenwell also went along as his guardian for the trip.
Lanie Privett, a senior at Hannibal High School, is one of two student ambassadors for the Great River Honor Flight. She and Ryle Duke, a student from Payson, Ill., stand behind the scenes helping at meetings and passing out gifts.
Privett’s great grandfather was a veteran and she has an uncle who is currently serving. She said the organization is something she admires and was excited to sign up for when she heard about the student intern opening.
Privett was there at 2 a.m. helping get everyone ready to leave for the flight and she was waiting when they returned at midnight waving her flag with a big smile.
“A veteran is someone who should be respected and has served and honored us and potentially give up their life to protect us,” she said.
Another group waiting were veterans who previously went on the trip.
Ralph Brinkley went on the trip last month as a veteran and was part of the very first mission the of the Great River Honor Flight as a guardian for another veteran.
Brinkley said his trip was special because he was able to attend with his two daughters, Deanine and Natalie, and a close friend who is also a veteran.
He was excited to come full circle and welcome the incoming veterans from their trip.
“They are our comrades,” he said. “They are part of us and it doesn’t make any difference what branch you were in, you were still there and you served.”
For Robert Thomas, it was a long and exhausting journey but it is one he’ll never forget.
“Getting up early in the morning is not my cup of tea,” he said. “But it was beyond worth it.”
The Great River Honor Flight will resume in April and they are currently accepting veterans to attend. For information or an application visit greatriverhonorflight.com.
