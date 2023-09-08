Great River Honor Flight

Great River Honor Flight veterans are greeted at World War II Memorial during a recent mission. The upcoming Great River Honor Flight will depart on its 67th mission Thursday, Sept. 14 out of Hannibal-LaGrange University.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced the 67th Mission will take place Thursday, Sept. 14 out of Hannibal-LaGrange University.

A total of 33 veterans will take part on this trip. Of them, four served during the Korean Conflict, 23 during the Vietnam era and the remaining six before or after Vietnam.

