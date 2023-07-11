HANNIBAL — On Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Hannibal Regional celebrated the grand opening of the Healthy Way Fitness Trail Expansion, the new Healthy Way Nature Trail.
The trail is located on the west side of the medical campus, next to the Emergency Department parking lot. The newest addition to the trail adds just under a half mile to the existing path that winds through the rest of campus.
The nature trail will include areas of native plants and prairies thanks to a new partnership with the Mississippi Hills Missouri Master Naturalists. The paved path winds around a pond and through a wooded area, has lights throughout and is free to use by all community members.
Future plans for the trail include a large covered pavilion, picnic benches and park benches to be spread out along the trail.
The original Health Way Fitness Trial was built in 2014 with funds from a campaign coordinated by Hannibal Regional Foundation. The community donated over $175,000 for the initial trail, which has been utilized by both area residents and visitors to the healthcare system.
With so much use, in 2019 discussions began to expand the Healthy Way and provide a walking path with more of a nature trail feel.
With support from both Hannibal Regional board members, team members, local residents and area businesses, the campaign for this expansion project raised over $200,000.
“Hannibal Regional’s commitment to the health of our region is far-reaching," said Hannibal Regional President and CEO Todd Ahrens "We continue to grow in what we can offer locally and in the region in the delivery of healthcare, and also continue to invest in the health of our region through projects like the fitness trail.”
A large crowd turned out for the ribbon-cutting and after remarks from both Ahrens and Wendy Harrington, President and CEO of Hannibal Regional Foundation, the group enjoyed an inaugural walk around the trail led by Ahrens.
“The whole idea for this trail really started with Todd and his wife Lydia - they were the champions behind the project," said Harrington. "With their vision, the support of our system leadership and the generosity of our community, we were able to provide this valuable asset that supports healthy living to this area.”
For more information about The Healthy Way Fitness Trail, visit hannibalregional.org or call (573) 629-3577.
