Grain Belt Express gains ground in Ralls County

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. — John Briscoe is a landowner in Ralls County whose property has been in his family since about 1945. In those 70 years his family lived on the land and his father raised cattle there; now he raises cattle on the same land.
Briscoe, attorney at Briscoe, Rodenbaugh & Brannon and owner of Accurate Land Title in Hannibal, may soon accept an offer allowing a structure on his farm land in Ralls County that will carry a high-voltage transmission line that will span nearly 800 miles between Kansas to Indiana through the Grain Belt Express.
It’s not an offer Briscoe wants to accept but he may be forced to due to an approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission in 2019 which granted the private company the right to gain easements through eminent domain.
The Hannibal Board of Public Works finalized an agreement with Grain Belt in 2018 and recently stated that the project will benefit from long-term rate stability, access to green energy, and annual savings in excess of $750,000 that will help offset future rate increases.
“These reasons will help provide long-term viability for the citizens and organizations within Hannibal,” said MaKayla Robbins, coordinator of customer and community relations at BPW.
In rural Ralls County, it’s a different story.
It’s been about a nine-year battle for many landowners along with some legislators and county officials who have fought to block the private company from gaining access to private land.
Briscoe called it a serious problem when the state allows a private business — not a public utility — to have the right of eminent domain.
“I think that is a state of affairs,” he said.
Some residents around the county who have previously rejected the company’s requests for an easement on their land have recently reported receiving condemnation letters from Grain Belt expressing their intention to move forward with the easement, with or without an agreement.
This isn’t the first round of letters that area landowners have received about condemnation, which is the process of taking the land necessary for the project that has been granted eminent domain. The letters start with a 60-day notice and then a 30-day notice informing them that the condemnation procedure will proceed in the next 30 days.
The letters also state that surveys will be conducted to obtain easements, and that while they will attempt to make contact with landowners before entering their property, Missouri law allows them to survey for pre-condemnation surveys without the need for approval first.
While many in the area have already reported surveyors on their land, it is the opinion of the Ralls County Commission that Invenergy does need to obtain permission before surveyors come onto their property and that they not have not properly done so.
They referred to a Code of Conduct in reference to the Grain Belt Express signed by a company who previously worked on the project in which they are to obtain permission before entering a Ralls County property.
“Basically, they called the prosecutor and our county surveyor and said they were going to be out surveying in your area and to let everyone know,” said Wiley Hibbard, presiding commissioner. “That doesn’t follow the Code of Conduct in our opinion.”
Dia Kuykendall, director of public affairs transmission at Invenergy, said that the Code of Conduct is being followed and that permission is obtained from landowners before entering their property.
“The Code of Conduct provides that all project representatives treat every landowner with consideration and respect, and it is a binding condition of the Missouri Public Service Commission’s approval,” she said.
Kuykendall also said that Grain Belt Express obtains permission from landowners prior to property entry for surveys covered by the Code of Conduct, but due to the Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) under Missouri law, surveyors have the right to access property in certain circumstances to conduct their work.
It is the opinion of the Ralls County Commission that the Code of Conduct is not being followed, and they are aware of instances where surveyors have been reported on Ralls County property without permission from the landowner.
Briscoe said that he has not received a 30-day letter yet and after first saying no, he has now given permission for the land to be surveyed as he felt he had no other choice.
The commissioners said that work cannot start until they give assent, referring to a Missouri statute which states that utility work cannot be done on county roads without gaining the assent of the county commissioners.
In order to obtain that assent, the commissioners said Invenergy must obtain a utility permit that is required in Ralls County prior to work. This utility coordination affects all utilities including Ameren, AT&T and the water district.
John Lake, presiding commissioner of the Western District of Ralls County, said that Ameren is currently doing a job for Continental Cement and had to obtain the permit, agreeing to pay for any damage to the roads in the process.
“That’s the biggest issue that we have to worry about is them caving in a bridge or messing up our roads,” said Lake.
Kuykendall said they are planning to work with the County Commission and are currently reviewing the legal basis for some of the requirements in the Utility Permit Application.
They also require all easements to be signed before they will assent to the Grain Belt Express.
Junior Muehring, commissioner of Ralls County Eastern District, said that starting the project before all easements are obtained might put the landowners at a disadvantage and that’s not something they want to do.
“Right now the easements are their biggest roadblock because no one is signing them. We don’t want to give them assent to use the roads until all of the easements are purchased because we feel it will put our landowners at a disadvantage when negotiating price points,” Lake added.
Despite the lack of easements, there are some areas in Ralls County where work has started but Kuykendall the work has occurred exclusively on private property with the permission of landowners or on public right-of-way where they have conducted limited field activities in Ralls County including soil borings and land surveys.
She also stressed that Ralls County residents would see benefits from the project.
“Grain Belt Express will provide millions in upfront and annual tax revenue for the county government and schools,” she said. “While landowners along the route will receive $5.4 million in total compensation while maintaining ownership and use of their land.”
The Ralls County commissioners agreed that compensation will be substantial, especially with a bill that the governor will sign on June 11 increasing the required offer be at least 150% of market value for the property.
They said this increase is likely to be in effect on August 29.
But Briscoe said it’s much more personal than the substantial compensation he will receive.
“If I had a choice, I don’t think I would voluntarily let them come through there no matter what they offered to pay,” he said.
