JEFFERSON CITY — Drivers in Missouri will no longer be able to hold their cell phone while behind wheel after a new law signed by Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday.

The Siddens Bening Hands Free Law, which passed in Senate Bill 398, prohibits all drivers from manually typing, scrolling or holding their cell phone while driving. The law does allow drivers to utilize hands-free cell phone features like talk-to-text, Bluetooth or speaker functions to talk, send messages and use navigation functions.

