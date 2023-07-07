JEFFERSON CITY — Drivers in Missouri will no longer be able to hold their cell phone while behind wheel after a new law signed by Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday.
The Siddens Bening Hands Free Law, which passed in Senate Bill 398, prohibits all drivers from manually typing, scrolling or holding their cell phone while driving. The law does allow drivers to utilize hands-free cell phone features like talk-to-text, Bluetooth or speaker functions to talk, send messages and use navigation functions.
“AAA Missouri applauds the governor, state lawmakers and advocates for their support of this measure that will improve safety for all road users,” said AAA Missouri Vice President of Public Affairs and Government Relations Angela Nelson. “This law is a practical, commonsense measure that will reduce the number of Missourians who senselessly lose their lives each year to distracted driving on our roadways.”
In Missouri, between 2012 and 2021, there were 197,564 distracted driving-related crashes that killed 801 people, according to Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety data.
The Siddens Bening Hands Free Law is named in memory of two Missourians who lost their lives in traffic crashes. Michael Bening, 46 of Raymore, Mo., was struck and killed by a suspected distracted driver on I-49 in Cass County in May 2021 while attempting to retrieve debris in the roadway.
Randall Siddens, 34, of Columbia, Mo., died from injuries after being struck by a driver who was video chatting on a cell phone and speeding. Randall, was hit while collecting traffic cones after a triathlon race in Columbia in May 2019.
The law takes effect on August 28, 2023, meaning Missouri will become the 28th state to require hands-free phone use for drivers and the 49th state to prohibit manually texting and driving.
Under the new law, while the vehicle is in motion, drivers are prohibited from:
- Physically holding or supporting a cell phone with any part of their body
- Manually typing, writing, sending or reading text-based messages
- Recording, posting, sending or broadcasting video; including video calls and social media posts
- Watching a video or movie
The new law does allow drivers to:
- Place or receive voice calls utilizing voice-operated or hands-free functions that can be engaged/disengaged with a single touch or swipe
- Talk on the phone, hands-free, utilizing features like built-in phone speaker, in-car Bluetooth or ear bud/headset
- Send or receive text-based communication through voice-to-text features
- Utilize cell phone GPS navigation and music or podcast functions
The bill contains specific exemptions for drivers communicating in emergency situations, emergency first responders and other emergency roadside workers, and for-hire drivers.
The “Siddens Bening Hands Free Law” will also make it illegal for school bus drivers to use an electronic communication device while the school bus is in motion or while loading or unloading passengers.
Under the penalty provisions, a first-time violation will result in a fine up to $150. Fine amounts increase, up to $500, for repeat convictions within a two-year period. Additional penalties can occur, misdemeanor or felony charges, if the distracted driver causes a crash that results in significant property damage, serious injury or death.
Penalty provisions will not be enacted until January 1, 2025 to allow adequate time for public education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.