Gottman strikes out 15 in Palmyra semifinal win

MONROE CITY, Mo — Jazlin Gottman had her best game all season in Palmyra’s 13-0 district semifinal win over Clark County on Thursday.
Gottman struck out 15 Indian batters in a complete game shutout win, only allowing three hits and a walk.
“She pitched amazing,” said Palmyra head coach Alexis Van Nostrand. “We knew she could pitch like that all year long and she finally showed. What better of a time.”
Palmyra scored two runs in the first inning when catcher Hailey Kroeger hit a sacrifice RBI to drive in Jansen Juette and Kennedy Wilson hit a single to drive in Gottman.
The Panthers also scored two runs in the second inning, with third baseman Abbey Redd hitting a single to start a two-out rally. After Juette reached on a single, Gottman came through with a two-RBI double to drive both Redd and Juette in.
In the fifth inning, Candra King hit a RBI single to drive in Lexie Peuster. Sophie Hoerr and Redd both came through with RBI bunt singles and Hoerr later scored on a wild pitch.
Palmyra shut the door in the seventh inning, scoring five runs. Alaina Loman hit a leadoff single, stole second and was driven in by a Juette single. Gottman hit a RBI single to drive in Redd and Juette. Peuster and Caroline Kizer then both came through with RBI singles.
“After the game yesterday, I said we need to come in with a mentality that we are going to beat them and nobody is better than us,” Van Nostrand said about the offensive explosion. “After one person did it, it grew and I think we just built on the confidence.”
Although Gottman struck out 15 batters, Palmyra came up with several outstanding defensive plays in Thursday’s district semifinal win.
“There was a couple of good plays up the middle that we definitely could have just let happen and let it be an error,” Van Nostrand said. “They stuck with it and I’m very proud of them.
Palmyra is set to play for the district championship on Saturday against Monroe City at 1 p.m.
Monroe City defeated Palmyra 5-2 on Sept. 19 in the only regular season meeting between the two teams.
“We are going to take a lot of defense (in practice),” Van Nostrand said. “We are going to do a little bit of hitting tomorrow and take care the best we can.”