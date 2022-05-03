HANNIBAL — It was a rainy Arbor Day celebration on Monday afternoon that a group of Hannibal Girl Scouts will remember for years to come when they pass by Cardiff Hill Overlook and watch a certain tree grow.
“It will feel great to see it grow because I will know that we planted it when I was a Girl Scout,” said 9-year-old Natalie Arnold.
The event was rescheduled from last Friday due to heavy rain but the dreary weather didn’t stop big smiles and hands in the air as Kyle Monroe from Missouri Department of Conservation taught the girls about the importance of trees.
Then a black gum tree, which is known for bright fall colors and can grow between 30-50 feet, was placed in the ground while volunteers helped shoveled dirt over top of the roots.
“This is your tree,” Kristy Trevathan, president of the Hannibal Tree Board, told the girls once it was planted.
Trevathan said including the Girl Scouts was a special way to incorporate the required tree planting celebration to maintain Hannibal’s status as a Tree City USA town. The Cardiff Hill Overlook also held significance as another group of Girl Scouts helped name and design the overlook about 20 years ago.
“We wanted to continue that with the younger girls,” she said. “They did a great job.”
Trevathan believes it’s important to celebrate trees every day, not just on National Arbor Day. She said trees are not only good for the environment but they are also good for mental health. Research shows that being around trees reduces stress.
“Trees have a lot of benefits for all of us and we think that it is so important for children to learn about this while they are young so they will be future tree planters,” she said.
It seems to be the case with Natalie who, along with her friends, shined right through the rain as they grabbed their shovels.
“I feel great because this provides oxygen for Hannibal and for the rest of the world,” she said.
