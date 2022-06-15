From hurting to healing: the story of Kairos Hope

HANNIBAL — Eryka McMillan’s Sunday school teachers loved having her in class — she always got all of the bible questions right — and part of her summers were always spent in church camp.
But life didn’t stay that way.
When her mother remarried, McMillan found herself, a middle-schooler, in the midst of marital arguments at home and bullying at school. It was her freshman year in high school when she met a senior who became her boyfriend.
“I thought my world revolved around him,” she commented.
That world came crashing down about two weeks into the relationship, which was the night he and a friend enticed her to a home where she was sexually assaulted.
It was a tattered journey before this nightmare became the testimony that McMillan, who is now a certified counselor, shared Tuesday evening at Genesis Bible Church in Saverton, Mo., as she told the story of her ministry Kairos Hope where she houses and helps heal other women who have been sexually assaulted.
After the rape, McMillan struggled under the surface of a life that no one would have guessed was anything but normal.
“I wanted to be a good Christian so I acted like nothing happened,” she said. “And I pulled that off pretty well.”
On Sunday mornings, she sat in a church pew and greeted friends but no one knew behind the scenes were suicide attempts and other means of self-harm. McMillan went on mission trips and she led people to Christ; she also began seeking her degree for counseling at HLGU. But the weight of her secret became too heavy to bear.
“I was just broken. What do you do at that point?” she said.
She took some pills and went to sleep believing that she would never wake up again. But she did, and that’s where her testimony begins.
