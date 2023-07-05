Free open house to celebrate Molly Brown’s birthday

HANNIBAL – The Molly Brown Birthplace and Museum will celebrate the 156th anniversary of “The Unsinkable” Margaret “Molly” Tobin Brown’s birthday with a free open house from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at 600 Butler St.

Everyone is invited to attend the festivities, which will include refreshments and an opportunity to reflect on the history surrounding Brown’s life. Her great-granddaughter, Helen Benziger, will visit from 1-3 p.m.

