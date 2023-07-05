Free open house to celebrate Molly Brown’s birthday

HANNIBAL – The Molly Brown Birthplace and Museum will celebrate the 156th anniversary of “The Unsinkable” Margaret “Molly” Tobin Brown’s birthday with a free open house from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at 600 Butler St.
Everyone is invited to attend the festivities, which will include refreshments and an opportunity to reflect on the history surrounding Brown’s life. Her great-granddaughter, Helen Benziger, will visit from 1-3 p.m.
Benziger has been talking about her famous great-grandmother since 1999. Her family never spoke of Brown until Benziger saw the movie, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown”. As she watched “Molly” dancing on the bar and throwing her skirts up, Benziger’s mother told her, “By the way… that’s your great-grandmother.”
Benziger has been active in many pursuits, much like her great-grandmother. Her endeavors include fighting homelessness and working to help abused dogs.
The Molly Brown Birthplace and Museum contains multiple exhibits and historic information about Brown - a heroine from the Titanic, American patriot and influential voice during our nation’s Progressive Era.
