HANNIBAL, Mo. — The 2023 Wild & Wacky Art Adventure, a free art festival for kids 3 to 10 and their families, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 5 in Hannibal’s Central Park at Fourth and Broadway.
This year’s theme is “DINOSAURS GALORE.” Always a community favorite, the Hannibal Arts Council will partner with Hannibal organizations, businesses and individuals to present a morning-long community event for the entire family! Thanks to local sponsors the event is free.
The popular projects of Masterpiece T-Shirts and Box Town return this year. In addition, new projects have been added to this year’s dinosaur theme, including Pointillism Dino, Digging Dinosaurs, Roll-A-Dino Scene, Dinosaur headdress, Origami Dino and Hungry Dinosaur.
The Hannibal Arts Council created the Wild & Wacky Art Adventure to provide a positive activity in which parents and children can interact, work side by side, explore creativity and in some ways strengthen the sense of family.
For more information on this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs, call 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or visit their website hannibalarts.com.
