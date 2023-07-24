Free art festival

Participants having fun with their family and friends at the 2022 Hannibal Arts Council Wild & Wacky Art Adventure. The annual event invites kids and families to create hands-on projects related to a theme. This year’s theme is “DINOSAURS GALORE.” The free art festival for kids 3-10 will be held from 9-noon on Saturday, August 5 in Hannibal’s Central Park.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The 2023 Wild & Wacky Art Adventure, a free art festival for kids 3 to 10 and their families, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 5 in Hannibal’s Central Park at Fourth and Broadway.

This year’s theme is “DINOSAURS GALORE.” Always a community favorite, the Hannibal Arts Council will partner with Hannibal organizations, businesses and individuals to present a morning-long community event for the entire family! Thanks to local sponsors the event is free.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.