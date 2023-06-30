HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Police Department would like to inform the public of the parking restrictions for the parade on July 4th .
There will be no parking along the parade route starting at 5:00 a.m. on July 4th to the conclusion of the parade. The parade begins at 10th and Broadway, march down Broadway, then turn right on Main Street.
