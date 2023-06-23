PALMYRA, Mo. — Four teens were injured in a Wednesday night crash east of Palmyra.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 16-year-old male from Mount Sterling, Ill., was heading north at 6:50 p.m. on Marion County Road 401, 2 miles east of Palmyra, when it traveled off the road, struck a culvert and overturned.
The driver and two passengers, a 16-year-old female from Palmyra and a 17-year-old male from Mount Sterling, were taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with moderate injuries. A third passenger, a 17-year-old female from Palmyra, was taken by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The male passenger was wearing a seat belt, but the driver and the two female passengers were not, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Ambulance and Palmyra Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.