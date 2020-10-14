Four Lady Pirates earn All-Conference honors

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal softball team placed four players on the North Central Missouri Conference All-Conference team.
“It’s awesome,” said Hannibal head coach Andrew Pollard. “Obviously I had a lot of confidence in a lot of our starters this year making All-Conference. Obviously with Alyssa (Hart) being hurt, she is definitely one who could had been under consideration, but she was injured and missed six games.”
Hannibal junior pitcher Kylie McAfee was one of three pitchers named All-Conference, joining Kirksville senior Audrey Danielson and Fulton senior Hayden Echelmeier.
On the position player side, Hannibal seniors Sydney Hart and Taylor Simms earned All-Conference nods.
“Those are the leaders of our team,” Pollard said. “We have two All-Conference seniors in Taylor and Sydney, and Kylie has been there before.”
Hannibal’s fourth selection was sophomore Chloe Simms, who earned her first All-Conference selection.
“It’s exciting to see Chloe getting her recognition, especially playing for us in her first year as shortstop and transitioning from third base,” Pollard said. “My biggest argument for her is last year at third base she had 11 errors, and this year at shortstop she had four. It’s awesome to seee her transition and really gain her ground as a fielder and hitter.”
Other position players earning All-Conference selections were Fulton’s Alex Trowbridge, Abbie Marshall, Rylee Hagens and Sydney Hedgpath, Kirksville’s Maddie McCarty, Sophie Stuart and Jenna Jackson, Mexico’s Abby Oetting, Abby Bellamy and Jordyn Thurman, Marshall’s Abbie Marshall, Kailei Allen and Paige Klinge and Moberly’s Kennedy Messer.