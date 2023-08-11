HANNIBAL — Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Hannibal on Thursday.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of North Fairview for the use and sale of narcotics. The following individuals were arrested in connection with the warrant:
Adam C Greenlee, 36 of St. Louis, charged with trafficking fentanyl with bond set at $100,000.
Kelli D. Minor, 42 of Hannibal, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with set at $25,000.
Jewell W. Brawley, 41 of Monroe City, on a felony Marion County parole warrant.
Jared S. Newton, 28 of Hannibal, felony Marion County Warrant for dangerous drugs.
Along with the arrests, officers seized items believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl, items related to the trafficking of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.