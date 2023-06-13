ST. LOUIS — U.S. District Court Judge Audrey G. Fleissig sentenced a former longtime deputy state juvenile officer to seven years in prison for engaging in illegal sex acts with a 15-year-old who was living in an Illinois group home.
Judge Fleissig also ordered Scott F. Burow, 63, to pay $7,500 in restitution to the victim and $5,000 to a fund that helps victims of child pornography and child trafficking.
Burow met the juvenile on an online dating site, the victim said she was a young adult.
According to his plea agreement, Burrow agreed to pay her $100 for sex. He also demanded a nude image to ensure that she was not an undercover officer or working with police.
Burow picked up the girl on April 2, 2020 from a public park near her group home, took her to his home and secretly recording the sex acts. He then dropped her off at a motel in Palmyra, Mo. She flagged down a passing police officer for help.
The girl was a ward of the state at the time, living in a facility supporting children struggling with issues related to attachment and developmental trauma.
Burow pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of transportation of a minor across state lines to engage in prohibited sexual conduct.
The case was investigated by the Palmyra police Department, the Hannibal Police Department and the FBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.