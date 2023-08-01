Elbert Butler

Butler

QUINCY, Ill. — A Missouri man who worked as a carnival worker last year at the Adams County Fair was arrested last month on child exploitation charges.

Elbert B. Butler Jr., 52, of Plato, Mo., was arrested June 29 on an outstanding Adams County warrant for solicitation of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

