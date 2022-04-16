MONROE CITY, Mo. — The former director of the Monroe County Food Pantry faces charges after allegedly stealing from the organization.
Court records show Devyn N. Timbrook, 42, of Hunnewell, was charged with one count of stealing and one count of forgery. Both are Class D felonies.
Her mother, Deborah L. Timbrook, 63, former secretary at the food pantry, was charged with forgery in connection with the case.
Charges were filed April 4.
Devyn Timbrook, according to the probable cause statement, admitted in writing to the organization and during an interview with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department that she made personal purchases during her employment in 2021 with the food pantry’s debit card in the amount of $852.52 and noted them in the company’s financial records as “Operational Costs.”
She failed to repay the stolen funds on Feb. 1 as requested by the food pantries.
Deborah Timbrook, according to the probable cause statement, is accused of making false notations on minutes from a Monroe City Food Pantry Board meeting from Dec. 13, 2021, in order to “hide, mislead and cover-up a crime committed by her daughter.” She failed to show up for a scheduled meeting with investigators in connection to the case.
Devyn Timbrook is also the director at the Paris Senior Center, but she was placed on administrative leave on April 10, according to the Monroe County Appeal.
Both Devyn and Deborah Timbrook are scheduled to make an initial appearances at the Monroe County courthouse on April 26. Both are free on bond.