Folklife Festival celebrated a weekend of food and entertainment

Judy Schmidt, of the musical group Judy and Friends, teaches Dorothy LaBounty to play "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" on the dulcimer Saturday morning at the 46th annual Folklife Festival.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN

HANNIBAL – Dorothy LaBounty leaned in close as she struck the chords of the wooden stand-up dulcimer to create the tune of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” under the direction of Judy Schmidt.

It was Saturday’s 46th annual Folklife Festival and the day brought sunshine and crowds from all around the region. From the drifting smells of homemade soups and the sounds of entertainers playing to the crowd, it was a weekend to celebrate comfort food and stroll back into a different time.

