HANNIBAL — Five juveniles were arrested in connection with an auto theft spree this weekend.
The Hannibal Police Department reported that one of the missing vehicles was discovered at the Meadow Campground outside of New London, and a witness reported juveniles leaving in a blue Chevrolet Traverse.
They were then stopped by a Marion County sheriff's deputy who saw the blue Traverse in the area of Broadway and Main in Hannibal.
Police said officers quickly responded to the area and found the vehicle with five juvenile occupants.
The juveniles were discovered and a search of the Traverse reportedly produced two sets of keys matching other vehicles that were reported stolen and a handgun. They were arrested without incident.
The group allegedly left a trail of abandoned cars in and around Hannibal and Ralls County as stolen vehicles were recovered over the last few days.
Kevin Hill’s 1993 Ford F-150 was allegedly put in gear without a driver to drive off the cliff on one of the park’s overlooks.
Recovered Saturday morning, it was the first car of the seven cars found and was discovered upside down in the wooded area of the Riverview Park walking trail by a walker on River Road.
Hill discovered the truck was missing from his home on South Levering and from his understanding it was the first vehicle taken. In security footage, Hill’s truck appears to have been used to drive to locations to steal other vehicles.
Hill said there were also reports of the truck going down Center Street and attempting to steal property from the trailer park on Warren Barrett Drive and other places.
The stolen silver 2010 Lincoln Navigator discovered at the Meadow Campground belonged to Tim Hayden and it was one of two of his vehicles that were stolen; also taken was a 2018 Nissan Maxima.
They were taken from his Hannibal residence at 2420 Hope Street sometime between midnight and 4 a.m. on Monday morning.
Hayden said the Nissan Maxima was recovered early Monday without damage on Gordon Street with stolen property inside of it.
While there is no footage showing the theft at Hayden’s home, a neighbor’s security camera caught two men walking down the nearby alley and captured the already-taken Nissan Maxima returning to Hayden’s home before taking off again.
He believes that is when the Lincoln Navigator was taken.
Sydney Fischer’s Ford Fusion was taken from the driveway of her Hannibal home around Pioneer Trail on Monday morning at 3:27 a.m.
The car was later found without damage by Christina and Trent Chaplin who discovered it sitting near their Ralls County home on a dead-end road in Hydesburg Estates.
Chaplin said she noticed the car that morning before leaving her home and then upon her return home later, but she attributed it to hunters who are sometimes on nearby property. Her husband noticed the memorial sticker on the back which matched the missing car.
“When Trent came home, he said, ‘Oh my gosh you have to call the police, that’s the stolen car!,’” Christina Chaplin said.
After notifying the police, Chaplin also notified a family member of Fischer with whom she is acquainted.
Fischer said she found out the car was missing when the Hannibal Police Department contacted her Monday morning to let her know the license plate had been reported as one of the cars involved in stealing another vehicle.
Hannibal Chief of Police Jacob Nacke stressed the importance of keeping car doors locked.
“I really want to emphasize for people to lock their cars and remove their keys. We need to make it harder for these thieves and give us a chance to catch them,” he said. "Right now people are making it too easy for them to jump in a vehicle and drive away.”
“The level of cooperation on this case was amazing. Both the Marion and Ralls County Sheriff’s Departments, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and NECOMM were instrumental in helping make these arrests. Information was quickly disseminated and surrounding agencies began actively looking for the suspect vehicle which was subsequently located by a Marion County Deputy. I cannot thank our partners enough for the assistance they provide on a daily basis,” Nacke said.
