Vehicles stolen over the weekend found all around Hannibal

Kevin Hill's 1993 Ford F150 was taken from his Hannibal home Saturday morning and then hours later discovered upside down on a walking trail in Riverview Park. This was one of at least six vehicles recovered after an auto stealing spree in Hannibal over last weekend.

 CONTRIBUTED

HANNIBAL — Five juveniles were arrested in connection with an auto theft spree this weekend.

The Hannibal Police Department reported that one of the missing vehicles was discovered at the Meadow Campground outside of New London, and a witness reported juveniles leaving in a blue Chevrolet Traverse.

