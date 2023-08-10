HANNIBAL — Five people were injured in a Wednesday night multi-vehicle crash in Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by Ace R. Sims, 18, of Hannibal, was heading south at 7:35 p.m. at Veterans Road and Highway MM when it failed to yield to an eastbound 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Joseph T. Elzea, 36, of Hannibal.
The Sims vehicle was struck in the right side, the patrol said, then struck a northbound 2015 Mitsubishi Infinity driven by Deborah A. Kalousek, 61, of Piney Flatts, Tenn., and debris from the crash struck a northbound 2018 Chevrolet Cruze.
Elzea was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
Sims and three passengers in Elzea's vehicle — Joseph T. Elzea, 18, Jason W. McCloud, 28, and Eric M. Hewitt, 37, all of Hannibal — were taken by private automobile to Hannibal Regional with minor injuries.
All were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Police Department and Hannibal Rural Fire Department.
