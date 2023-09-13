HANNIBAL — Sept. 11, 2001 started like any other day. However, anyone old enough to remember can tell you exactly where they were when tragedy struck that Tuesday morning.
Hannibal Fire Chief Ryan Neisen worked at the Hannibal Police Department at the time and had gotten home from working a night shift.
“I was at home in bed trying to catch up on a night’s sleep and my wife called and woke me,” Neisen said. “She said 'Hey you gotta turn on the TV.' I obviously didn’t go back to bed there’s a lot to process at that point.”
Police Chief Jacob Nacke was in college getting ready for classes. He turned on the TV that morning, but didn't fully understand what he was seeing.
“I was kind of like 'Oh that’s something.' I thought it was an accident,” Nacke said.
Not long after he understood the severity of the situation.
“My roommate had kind of taken over my side of the room, watching my TV, then we saw the second plane hit the tower and that’s how my day started knowing that was happening. We went to class and of course we watched the news all day. It was something I’ll never forget.”
Now, 22 year later the community and country continues remembering the lives lost and the heroics of the first responders on that day.
"9/11 was the day we had tragedies strike New York City, so the Legion feels, along with the fire department and other groups, we need to pay tribute to those who lost their lives," said Sergeant at Arms Ron Hendren of the American Legion Post 55.
On Monday, the American Legion Post 55 welcomed dozens of civilians, veterans and first responders to their 9/11 remembrance day.
Each first responder department was celebrated and thanked for their service to the city, state and nation.
Vietnam Veteran Jim Miller spoke about the impact of Sept. 11.
“Those images will forever be etched in me and my wife's memory,” Miller shared.
Miller and his wife endured hours or torment wondering if their son was alive, because he worked at the Pentagon, which was also targeted that day. Luckily, their son didn't work that day, but others weren't as fortunate.
“We're here to honor, remember and pay tribute to those who lost their lives and those who paid the ultimate price,” Miller said.
He praised the men and women who chose to fight on Flight 93 potentially saving thousands of lives at the cost of their own.
Miller thanked the firefighters who ran into harms way, police who stayed when others ran and civilians who risked their lives to save others.
“Let's all remember those brave souls,” Miller said in closing.
They gray sky and potential for rain seemed to be the ideal backdrop for the remembrance ceremony's closing. Outdoors a memorial bell was rung 11 times by first responders, there was a rifle volley and taps was sounded.
Hendren recognizes that not everyone who died during 9/11 was military, but it's their way of paying tribute and they hope that everyone continues remembering.
“It was one of the worst things, terrorist attack, that every happened in our country,” Hendren said. “You remember Pearl Harbor because it took so many lives. This one took a lot of lives and we try to make sure that people don’t forget and that’s what this is a part of.”
Both Neisen and Nacke share why it's important for them to remember.
“It’s hard to imagine what those families, those first responders went through that day. That would be hard to wrap your head around I think. What those families actually went through, and are still going through it’s important for us to not only remember those who were not only on ground zero that day but the impact it left on the families and the whole country,” Neisen said.
“It’s important to remember the sacrifices of our first responders made that day, not only that but the innocent civilians that just went to work, went to school and it was a normal day and they were caught up in this act of terror. How the responders showed up and they showed up and do what they do every day and it cost some of them their lives,” Nacke said.
