HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal is getting three new murals this summer, the first was finished Friday.
Deborah White, who has commissioned almost 20 murals around Hannibal, commissioned Kathryn Edwards to paint the new pieces.
White says despite not living in Hannibal anymore she continues to commission murals because they’re important to the city and its history.
“I continue to have these pieces done due to nostalgia and the history in Hannibal,” said White. “
“I didn’t realize how much history there was in Hannibal until I moved away and I don’t think a lot of other people realize it either and it needs to be recognized. I also think the murals can incentivize and bring hope to young people that they can do anything they put their minds to.”
Edwards, the first lady of Knox City, Mo. was tasked by White to paint something unique.
“She was looking for someone to do interactive murals because you don’t have a lot of those in towns,” said Edwards. “She thought it would be nice to do some selfie murals so they could post and everyone could come and look at them.”
Edwards began the mural on Monday and didn’t finish until Friday afternoon. With the help of her daughter Katelyn Shelton who is attending Culver-Stockton College to study Art.
Despite that, tourists were still stopping and taking pictures with the mural and locals were checking to see when it would be completed.
Edwards said that’s one of her favorite things about the mural.
“I like that they can take their picture with it, it adds to it a little bit, it’ll be fun,” said Edwards. “I hope Hannibal gets a lot more like this.”
The mural is located on the door of Poole Communications on 3rd Street facing the alleyway. White requested that the piece be Alphonse Mucha inspired.
Edwards said she started the design process about two months ago and once she sketched a design she and White were happy with she was able to start painting.
Despite the long process, she’s happy how it came out. Now, both Edwards and White hope that other businesses will consider having their doors painted as well.
“We’re hoping a lot of local business owners take advantage of the smaller type murals on doors, because the larger murals can be intimidating,” said Edwards. “Now a mural on a door or a double door or garage door a lot of people can afford that, and it just brings a lot to the community.”
White adds that she hopes more artists are able to add to the community.
“I hope that local artists, especially young artists are able to paint appropriate art around town, with the building owner’s permission of course,” said White. “Any good art adds to the magic of the community.”
In addition to the completed door mural, Edwards will do two more pieces in Hannibal.
The second mural is going to be a frog mural for Huck Finn Day. The concept is a frog leaping in the air, children (and others) will be able to pose for a picture under the jumping frog.
The final mural will be a steampunk theme, the concept is still under wraps.
Local businesses interested in commissioning Edwards to paint a mural can contact her at 660-342-8169 or kedwardsartistry@gmail.com
