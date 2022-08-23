First Kairos Hope resident becomes first graduate of the program

CENTER, Mo. — Cassandra Shutlz, 21, began struggling with pornography at 10 years old after enduring abuse from her father.
It was six months ago when she decided it was time to change her life and she took those first steps into the doorway of Kairos Hope, a recovery center for women who have struggled with sexual trauma.
Last Sunday she became the first graduate from the Kairos Hope program in a ceremony that took place at Center Baptist Church.
In her testimony, Shultz said she struggles with depression, anxiety, temptation and relationships. “I struggled a lot in school keeping friends and getting my work done.”
When in high school, she lost her uncle, who served as a father-figure in her life.
“When he died, my heart felt like someone ripped a piece out of me. I started getting depressed and seeking attention,” she said.
But the help she received at Kairos Hope turned her life around.
“In the past six months, I learned to love and trust Jesus. I found a lovely church family that helped me through these past six months,” Shultz said, as she gave her testimony through tears. “Kairos Hope taught me how to be a better woman.”
It was an emotional day for all of those who have stood by her side throughout the last six months. Shultz comes from Lebanon, Mo., but now calls Monroe City home complete with a house and a job at Casey’s General Store.
Setting down roots is part of the graduation requirement for Kairos Hope, which stipulates each graduate should find a stable home, job, an accountability partner and a church home.
Shultz has done that and much more.
During her time at Kairos, Shultz turned her life over to Jesus and was baptized at Center Baptist Church.
This was a vision realized for Kairos Hope founder Eryka McMillan who opened the doors to the program in March, welcoming Schulz as the first resident. During the ceremony McMillan shared the vision statement she had written out upon Shultz’s arrival.
“Cassie is a young woman with such a big heart and kind spirit. Throughout her journey, she will come to know God personally and grasp spiritual truths. Cassie will find confidence in herself and gain the ability to live independently and face hard times head-on. She will inspire others to take big risks and be a gentle leader to many around her.”
The statement proved true in some unexpected ways.
Miranda Coulson is a transitional care manager at Kairos and she spent many evenings with Shuluz cooking, going for nature walks, and studying the bible. Coulson said she had no idea what kind of an impact the job would have on her.
“I personally learned how to love my neighbor better and how to be patient and watching you during your journey has increased my faith in Jesus Christ. I didn’t know that when I took this job that I would grow too and I really appreciate that,” Coulson tearfully told Shultz during the ceremony.
McMillan said walking Shultz through to graduation has been a come true for her and something that came much sooner than she expected when she first began developing the idea of Kairos Hope.
“I thought this would be about 10 years down the line but to see that it has only been about three years to see that into fruition is just surreal,” she said. “To be at this point where we are seeing a young woman’s life transformed long before we ever thought we would see that has been amazing.”
McMillan said that as the first resident, Shutlz demonstrated great patience as they grew as an organization and began figuring things out.
Coulson said that the key strategies that Shultz learned can be incorporated into anyone’s life.
“Some of the things she worked on that we can all work on is choosing safe people, setting boundaries, and most importantly, choosing to have faith in Jesus Christ,” she said.
McMillan said changing daily habits is another important transitional step.
“It’s little choices over and over, people think that it’s this one big thing and their life will be change but it’s those daily choices that, ‘I am not going to do that today, I am going to make the right choice’ or ‘I am going to remove those people from my life.,’” she said. “All of those little things add up to a new life.”
Shultz said after completing the program at Kairos, she has learned to talk about what is bothering her and how to pick safe people to be around.
She has a hope for the future that she’s never had before.
“I am truly grateful to have found Kairos Hope. It was a long journey and I still have more healing to go,” she said. “I want to thank Eryka and Miranda for helping me heal and teaching me the healthier way to live. Thank you for always being with me every single day to help me grow and trust Jesus more.”
