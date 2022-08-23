First Kairos Hope resident becomes first graduate of the program

Last Sunday Kairos Hope celebrated the first graduate from the residential home for sexual trauma survivors. Cassandra Shultz successfully completed the six-month program and will now live in Monroe City. From left Eryka McMillan, Kairos Hope founder, Cassandra Shultz, and Miranda Coulson, transitional care manager at Kairos Hope.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN

CENTER, Mo. — Cassandra Shutlz, 21, began struggling with pornography at 10 years old after enduring abuse from her father.

It was six months ago when she decided it was time to change her life and she took those first steps into the doorway of Kairos Hope, a recovery center for women who have struggled with sexual trauma.

