Financial advisor says it's never too soon to start planning

HANNIBAL – Alicia Rollins, financial advisor at Edward Jones in Hannibal, said you don’t need to be rich to have a financial advisor.
“My best advice is just start as soon as possible,” she said. “I love working with younger people who haven’t really started, because it’s so exciting to see what starting early does. A little bit of money can do such good in your lifetime when you start saving and investing young.”
On Thursday afternoon Rollins celebrated along with members of the community and the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce her leadership at the Edward Jones downtown office located at 625 Broadway.
She accepted the new role after years of serving the community in the nonprofit sector and Rollins said she was honored when she was approached by the company about the opportunity.
“I just want to grow this business and be an integral part of the community. Being here to provide absolute customer service for my clients,” she said. “I really want to get to know the people that I help and see their hopes and dreams come true.”
According to Rollins, there is no time like now to get started. “My best advice is just start as soon as possible,” she said. “I would love to talk to anyone who would like to know more about it.”
Rollins also discussed the ups and downs of long-term stock market investment on her Facebook page.
“Investing in the stock market requires a long-term perspective,” she posted. “If you focus on the short term, it’s easy to let emotions influence your investment decisions, as the market seems to go up and down every year.”
From just getting started to taking another look post-retirement or anywhere in-between, Rollins said it is always a good time to set some financial goals.
“They say the best day to start saving was yesterday. It’s just so important to take a holistic look at everything to plan for the future,” she said. “Even if you are already retired, just take another look at what you are doing to make sure that you are set.”
She encourages anyone who is ready to get started on their goals to give her a call at 573-221-2962.
