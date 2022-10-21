Financial advisor says it's never too soon to start planning

Alicia Rollins celebrated with the community and the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce on Thursday after the role she took on as financial advisor at the Edward Jones office on Broadway office in Hannibal.

 COURIER-POST / MEG DUNCAN

HANNIBAL – Alicia Rollins, financial advisor at Edward Jones in Hannibal, said you don’t need to be rich to have a financial advisor.

“My best advice is just start as soon as possible,” she said. “I love working with younger people who haven’t really started, because it’s so exciting to see what starting early does. A little bit of money can do such good in your lifetime when you start saving and investing young.”

