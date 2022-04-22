HANNIBAL — The finalists for the 2022-23 Tom and Becky Program were announced Friday evening by the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.
The finalists for Tom are:
- Connor Hudson, son of Ben Hudson and Denise Morriss.
- Zachary Locke, son of Jeff and Kori Locke.
- Dallas Nichelson, son of Kevin and Michelle Nichelson.
- Landon Nichols, son of Jason and Chrystal Nichols.
- Azariah Tucker, son of James and Bobbi Jo Tucker.
The finalists for Becky are:
- Kendall Kurz, daughter of Brad and Sara Kurz.
- Mackenzie Livesay, daughter of Wesley and Cindy Livesay.
- Carlee McCoy, daughter of Darrell and Jamie McCoy and Daniel and Tisha Smith.
- Koryn Miller, daughter of Michael and Sarah Miller.
- Grace Munger, daughter of Nathan and Dawn Munger.
Twenty-four Tom and Becky semifinalists completed a written exam over the history of Hannibal, Mark Twain, and his writings on Thursday afternoon at Hannibal Middle School and were scored in personal interviews on Friday afternoon at Hannibal LaGrange University by panels of five judges. Interview judges were familiar with the Tom and Becky Program, Samuel Clemens, his writings, and Hannibal tourism.
The top five boys and five girls will now have the opportunity to represent the city of Hannibal as “Goodwill Ambassadors”.
Their year as Tom and Becky will officially begin with the announcement of the “2022–2023 Official Couple” on July 4 in Central Park during National Tom Sawyer Days.
The 10 finalists will now prepare for the remaining two stages of the Tom and Becky judging process, which will include a two-day orientation with a panel of three judges familiar with the program in late June and the final judging on July 3 with a panel of three out-of-town judges.
Family, friends and supporters of the Tom and Becky Program are invited to attend the Annual Tom and Becky Dinner Cruise aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat scheduled for June 21.
Tickets will be available for the cruise from any of the ten finalists or by contacting Melissa at the Mark Twain Museum at 573-221-9010 ext. 404.
