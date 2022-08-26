Farmers Market coming to New London this fall

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Kelsey Ryan, New London, often packs up her handmade products and makes the drive to participate in various farmer’s markets.
From Hannibal Farmer’s Market and beyond, Ryan enjoys setting up her booth filled with custom made t-shirts, car freshies, pet collars, epoxy ink pens and more.
This year she is planning to set one up closer to home, as she plans New London’s first Farmers and Artisan Market. The event will take place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. October 8 at New London Park.
She said the idea struck her while attending the market at New London Park Days in June.
“I don’t like packing up all of my stuff and going so far, and I thought New London needs more,” she said.
Ryan posted about the idea on Facebook several months ago and received a great response. She discovered that many rural people want to attend farmers markets but don’t want to make the drive to Hannibal or another town.
She also found that many people do not want to get up early on Saturday mornings to get to the market before the best produce is gone, which is why the start time is later than some other markets.
She is now looking for vendors to participate in the market.
Ryan said the only requirement to sign up as a vendor is to get a merchant’s license and pay a $10 fee to New London City Hall. After signing up with the city, message Ryan on the New London Farmers and Artisan Market Facebook page.
The merchant’s license and fee is a requirement of the city and is not funding the farmers market, which is currently being sponsored by the Ryans. Donations to help sponsor the market can be made by sending a message on the page.
Ryan hopes that this will be the first of many New London farmers markets.
“I figured it would be a good, easy and slow way to get it started,” she said. “We can get our feelers out there and see if it’s going to be a success and then really come up with an extensive plan for next year.”
