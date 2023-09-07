MEXICO, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension agriculture business specialists will offer programs next week on Missouri farm leases.
Participants may attend Tuesday or Wednesday in person at sites throughout the state or through Zoom.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MEXICO, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension agriculture business specialists will offer programs next week on Missouri farm leases.
Participants may attend Tuesday or Wednesday in person at sites throughout the state or through Zoom.
Program times and sites include 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the basement of the Clark County Courthouse, 111 E. Court in Kahoka.
Topics include current cash rent in Missouri and trends, specific items to agree on in a lease, fair livestock and crop share arrangements and when and how to terminate farm leases.
Registration is available online at muext.us/mofarmleases or by contacting Mary Sobba at 573-581-3231 or sobbam@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.