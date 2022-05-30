HANNIBAL — After shopping at Hannibal Lowes over the extended holiday weekend, shoppers were given the opportunity to stop and reflect on what Memorial Day is about.
Sitting beside the Lowe’s exit last Friday through Monday was the Missing Man Table. The table-for-one is adorned with a complete table setting and an American flag along with an empty chair to honor POWs and MIAs.
The Missing Man table was loaned to the store by American Legion Post 55 for a Memorial Day display.
American Legion representative Jess Ornelas was happy that Lowe’s customers would have the chance to view the Missing Man Table, which has an explanation of each element of the display.
“You may notice this small table set for one, here has a place of honor. This table is our way of symbolizing that members of our profession of arms are missing from our midst. They are commonly called POWs or MIAs, we call them brothers,” it reads. “They are unable to be with us this evening, so we remember them.”
It goes on to explain that the small table is meant to symbolize the “fragility of one prisoner against his oppressors.”
The white tablecloth signifies the “purity of their intentions to respond to their country’s call to arms.”
A single rose represents the soldiers’ loved ones who continue to hope for their return, and the salt on the table symbolizes their tears while they wait.
A red flag “tied so prominently on the vase is reminiscent of the red ribbon worn on the lapel and breasts of thousands who also bear witness to their unyielding determination to demand a proper account for our missing.”
A lemon wedge sitting on the plate represents their bitter fate.
The idea to set up the table up at Lowe’s came when the store manager, Misty Fears, was directed by Lowe’s to decorate one of the several parking spots they have dedicated to veterans-only parking.
Bricks line the borders of the parking space and encasing flowers on the front and in the center where a cross was created with stones. A bench along with one large and several small American flags, made the space especially patriotic.
Fears worked with Lowe’s associate and veteran Amanda Finley, along with another associate’s husband who is a former marine to create the outdoor display, but she wanted to do more.
“More than anything it’s just an opportunity for everyone to sit and reflect on what the actual holiday is,” she said. “We are only having cookouts for a couple of reasons and the people we lost, gave the ultimate sacrifice.”
Finley said that as a veteran herself, POWs have a special place in her heart, and the Missing Man Table has been set up in her child’s school in Bowling Green, Mo.
Fears said she was grateful to those at the American Legion for their generosity with the table.
The table at Lowe’s was one of several ways the American Legion educated the community on POWs this Memorial Day.
The Legion group participated in commemorative events throughout the holiday to help educate the community and honor fallen and unaccounted for soldiers.
In a Memorial Day ceremony at the Legion Monday morning, Commander Don Martin revealed the somber fact that more than 81,000 Americans are still unaccounted for from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts.
The ceremony also included a wreath placing, in which wreaths made by the Ladies Auxiliary were placed on a symbolic grave of Unknown Soldiers, as service and patriotic organization names were called.
Fallen soldiers were also honored during the ceremony through speaker Lindell Shumake, who spoke of a member of his own family who died in service. American Legion members then performed a three-volley salute for fallen soldiers.
Earlier in the day, members joined Grand View Funeral Home in a service for loved ones, and others, of fallen soldiers during which flags around the cemetery were moved to half-staff until noon, a Memorial Day tradition.
Luke Bryant, prosecuting attorney of Marion County, spoke during the service about a classmate who died during his military service and also educated the congregation about coins found on a soldier’s grave.
“A coin left on a headstone lets a deceased soldier’s family know that somebody stopped by to pay their respect,” Bryant said.
A penny means you visited. A nickel you trained with the deceased veteran. A dime means you and the deceased veteran served together in some capacity. A quarter is very significant because that means you were there when the veteran passed.
He ended the ceremony with a moment of silence for those who died while serving their country.
“You may not know any of them personally. You may have only heard about them through stories and memories but here’s the truth: every soldier who has died in combat for this great nation died for your freedom,” he said.
