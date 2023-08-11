HANNIBAL — Fall hours for the Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park begin Monday, Aug. 14. The Ramp Park will be open 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays and 1-6 p.m. weekends, weather permitting.
The park is for roller skates, roller blades, skateboards, bicycles and scooters. The cost is $3 for a daily admission and $40 for an annual pass.
Helmets are required and there is an attendant on duty at all times. Each person must have a signed waiver and release of liability on file. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian sign the waiver.
The Ramp Park opened 19 years ago. The facility features below grade concrete bowls with 6 feet drop-ins, banks, spines, rollers, a hubba ledge, grind block, extensions and a hand rail.
ShredFest extreme sports competition and exhibition at the Ramp Park will be Sept. 16. On that day, the Ramp Park will open at 10 a.m. and there will be free entry into the park all day.
Helmets will be given to the first 25 children in the park, thanks to financial support from Evening Kiwanis and Lions Club. Registration for skateboard, scooter, bike and skate competitions begin at noon. Competitions start at 1 p.m. Judges will award trophies and ribbons, along with lots of special awards. Prizes are sponsored by CoolByke and KinkBMX.
